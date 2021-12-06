$185.06 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $185.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.28 million to $185.83 million. ATN International reported sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $600.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATNI traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,351. The company has a market cap of $642.61 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Earnings History and Estimates for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

