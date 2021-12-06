$185.06 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $185.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.28 million to $185.83 million. ATN International reported sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $600.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATNI traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,351. The company has a market cap of $642.61 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

