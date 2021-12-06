Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,856.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,700.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

