Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading 9.9% Higher

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 7,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 247,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

RXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 106,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

