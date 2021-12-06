ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 8.8% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. 846,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32,777,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,917,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,869,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 391.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 519.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 127.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.