Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.63

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 5775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

The stock has a market cap of $843.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 3,032.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

