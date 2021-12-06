Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.63

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 5775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.
The stock has a market cap of $843.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 3,032.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.