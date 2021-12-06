M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $420.93. 498,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.