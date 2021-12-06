Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.8% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $25.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $989.20. The company had a trading volume of 459,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $993.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $988.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $785.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

