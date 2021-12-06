Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,751 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

AMGN traded up $7.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 85,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

