SafePal Market Capitalization Achieves $206.56 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $206.56 million and approximately $80.03 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002776 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009458 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

