Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CDRE traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,315. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

