Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.18 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. 9,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,148,000 after acquiring an additional 67,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

