Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $2.84 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.53. Best Buy posted earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. The company had a trading volume of 192,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Best Buy by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 41.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

