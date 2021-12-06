Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 161,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 357.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.38 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

