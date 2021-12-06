Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Applied Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

