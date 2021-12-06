Wesleyan Assurance Society Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 146.7% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $689,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

