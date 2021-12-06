Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 55,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,664,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $456.72 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

