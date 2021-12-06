Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Up 9.2%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 32,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,022,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTCH. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Latch during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

