ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.80

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.46 ($0.07), with a volume of 88085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.43 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.95.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

