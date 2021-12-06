Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Down 9.2%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 30,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 710,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKFG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

