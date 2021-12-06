Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 199,076 shares.The stock last traded at $271.18 and had previously closed at $270.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

