Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.64

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 3566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.