Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.64

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 3566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.