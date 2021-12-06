Stacks Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00004526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $2.87 billion and $281.03 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,334,661 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

