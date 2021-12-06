DigixDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $137,989.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $801.47 or 0.01627237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $64.72 million and $137,989.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00385082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007284 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,753 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

