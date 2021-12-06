William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00.

On Monday, September 20th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $77,940.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,315. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.