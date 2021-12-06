$188.17 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post sales of $188.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.10 million and the highest is $222.52 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $233.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $723.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after buying an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after buying an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. 9,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.44. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

