Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of HUBB traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.58. 2,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

