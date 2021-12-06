Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.46 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 510.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE RTX opened at $81.11 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.