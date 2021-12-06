CIBC Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$5.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Shares of CMMC stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.49. 613,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,426. The stock has a market cap of C$733.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.55. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.07.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

