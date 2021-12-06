Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 299,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.35. 34,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

