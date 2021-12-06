CIBC Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.68.

Shares of ERO traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,269. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

