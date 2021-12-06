Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $4.05 on Monday, reaching $420.89. 423,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.19 and its 200-day moving average is $405.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.