Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 771 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of GD traded up $3.40 on Monday, hitting $201.03. 6,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,794. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.20. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

