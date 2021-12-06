Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.20.

Shares of WCP traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,887. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Insiders have bought a total of 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

