Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 260 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $170.24 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

