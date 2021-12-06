Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.69

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 48205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

