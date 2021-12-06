United Bank Has $2.02 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $244.21. 22,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $146.48 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

