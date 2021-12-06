Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.73. 10,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 373,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after buying an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

