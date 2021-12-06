Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 418,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,461,304 shares.The stock last traded at $66.08 and had previously closed at $65.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.