Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s stock price was down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as 1.70 and last traded at 1.72. Approximately 99,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,453,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.32 and its 200-day moving average is 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.