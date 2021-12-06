Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s stock price was down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as 1.70 and last traded at 1.72. Approximately 99,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,453,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.32 and its 200-day moving average is 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.25.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)
Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.
