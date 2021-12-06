Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $21.14

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $20.21. Seer shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 4,595 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seer by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seer by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 115,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seer by 13,142.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 108,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

