Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.35. 25,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,104,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

