Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce $33.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. 2,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.50. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

