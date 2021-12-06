Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $6.93 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $183.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

