$46.56 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce sales of $46.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the highest is $50.88 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,058.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $157.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $163.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $231.57 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $270.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,010. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 113,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,510. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

