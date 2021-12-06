Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

