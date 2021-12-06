Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,718,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $612.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $633.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $292.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.