Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.19. 13,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,130. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.