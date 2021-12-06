Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 3,781 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $306.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

