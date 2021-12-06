Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.98 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Conduent by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Conduent by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

