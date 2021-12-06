Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.98 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Conduent by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Conduent by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
