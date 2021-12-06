Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $13.13 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $8.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $416.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

